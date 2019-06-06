 

Alleged gang leader shot dead in Umhlanga mall parking lot

2019-06-06 14:02
Kalvin Periasamy. (Facebook)

A man shot dead in the Gateway Theatre of Shopping parking lot in Umhlanga on Thursday morning is alleged to have been a gang leader, and taxi and towtruck owner, it has emerged.

The Daily News reported that the man is a Phoenix Blood gang leader. He was shot in the back of the head as he walked to his car after leaving the gym.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed to News24 that a 30-year-old man had been shot multiple times by unknown suspects.

He was declared dead at the scene.

"The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated," she said.

The man, identified as Kalvin Periasamy, was leaving the mall's gym when he was gunned down in the parking lot.

A photo of Periasamy, who was also accused of being a drug dealer, circulated on social media shortly after his murder.

He can be seen lying in a pool of blood between two parked cars. He is dressed in black shorts, T-shirt and takkies.

A murder case was being investigated, Gwala said.

