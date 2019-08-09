Alleged hijacker nabbed in Durban crash after attempting to avoid roadblock

An alleged hijacker was nabbed by Durban police on Thursday evening after crashing his vehicle while trying to escape a road block.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane on Friday said officers were conducting the road block along South Coast Road when a motorist attempted to evade police.

"While attempting to flee from the roadblock, he collided with another vehicle and he was trapped in the vehicle. Police officers arrested the driver who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured."

He said police discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Umbilo earlier on the day.

"The driver was arrested and charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligence driving as well as hijacking," said Zwane.

The 22-year-old accused is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday.

