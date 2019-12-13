Alleged house robber caught in the closet by police sniffer dog in Durban

A Durban man was arrested after he was caught in the closet of his target house in Westville, according to police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the man gained entry to the home in Rockdale Avenue together with accomplices on Wednesday and accosted a domestic helper.

"They grabbed the victim by her neck and pushed her along the passage."

He said Westville police officers, together with the K9 Unit, immediately responded when the matter was reported.

Naicker said the men were ransacking the house when they spotted the police vehicle arriving and fled in different directions, without taking anything.

"The team interviewed the victim who informed them of what transpired. A search was conducted inside the house with the help of a canine. During the search a 22-year-old suspect was [caught] by a canine while hiding inside a wardrobe in one of the rooms at the home."

Naicker said he was taken to hospital for medical attention where he remains under police guard.

"The arrested man will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the officers for their swift response.

He also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and to contact the police immediately when they see anything out of the ordinary.

"We have rapid response teams deployed strategically to respond speedily to crimes in progress. Communities must jealously guard their territories."