Alleged illegal miner has both legs amputated in mining accident

An alleged illegal miner had both his legs amputated by a digger on Sunday morning in City Deep, Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, the 35-year-old man apparently fell unseen into a hole the illegal miners were digging with heavy machinery.

"The digger continued, amputating both legs, one below the knee and the other just above the knee," Campbell said.

"ER24 paramedics and the provincial services arrived on the scene at 10:00 to find the man still in the hole."

"A scoop was used to extract him before tourniquets were applied to both limbs.

"The patient was taken straight to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for emergency treatment," he concluded.