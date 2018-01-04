 

Alleged baby kidnapper wants bail

2018-01-04 13:30

Sharika Regchand, The Witness

Alleged baby kidnapper Frisca Gabisile Mndaweni in court on Wednesday.

Alleged baby kidnapper Frisca Gabisile Mndaweni in court on Wednesday. (Sharika Regchand)

Pietermaritzburg - Speaking in a low-pitched tone, the city’s latest alleged baby kidnapper on Wednesday told the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court that she wants to plead guilty.

Forty-year-old Frisca Gabisile Mndaweni also said she would like to apply for bail. She has been in jail since December 28, after allegedly being caught red-handed with baby Sikhanyiso Ngcobo at a home in Hammarsdale.

The child, who was just two weeks old when allegedly kidnapped, died on Sunday, a day before he would have turned one month old.

The cause of death is still unknown and police have opened an inquest docket to determine if anyone is to blame.

- Read more: Kidnapped baby boy dies after reunion with his mother

Ngcobo was taken from his teenage mother, Bongeka Ngcobo (17), on December 18 at the corner of Boshoff and Langalibalele Streets in Pietermaritzburg.

She had trusted a woman to carry her baby while she bought the stranger fresh chips. The next thing she knew, the woman was gone with baby Sikhanyiso.

Magistrate M. Boikhutso asked Mndaweni on Wednesday if she understood the charge she was facing. She replied nervously in Zulu, which was translated by an interpreter, that she did.

Boikhutso advised her to get legal representation because she was unaware of the legal process, how to draft a plea and apply for bail.

“Do you understand that… do you still wish to conduct your own defence?” asked Boikhutso.

Mnadweni then backtracked.

“On second thoughts, I would like to apply for legal aid,” she said.

Her request was granted and the case was adjourned to next week.

'I have cried all I can'

The baby’s mother attended the proceedings to see justice meted out, despite being emotionally drained.

Ngcobo said: “I don’t have any emotions left. I have cried all I can.”

The search for her baby had been very taxing — not knowing if he was, dead, alive or being mistreated and abused, she explained.

“It is painful that he is gone, but at least now he is resting.”

Although she feels “numb”, she does not want the alleged kidnapper to enjoy liberty, she said.

Ngcobo said that even though she did not know what the kidnapper “did to my son”, she did not blame the woman for her baby’s death.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  abductions  |  crime

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
