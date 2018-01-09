 

Alleged killers must 'rot in jail' - family of DA activist murdered on Christmas Day

2018-01-09 17:10

Mxolisi Mngadi

Nomusa Mthuli's mother-in-law Nosipho Mabaso (L) and her mother Phumephi Mthuli outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court. (Mxolisi Mngadi/News24)

Nomusa Mthuli's mother-in-law Nosipho Mabaso (L) and her mother Phumephi Mthuli outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court. (Mxolisi Mngadi/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The family of a 40-year-old woman who was brutally murdered on Christmas Day wants the two men accused of her murder to rot in jail.

Bheki Mkhize, 28, and Thembelani Magaqa, 23, appeared at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and robbery.

They allegedly attacked Nomusa Mthuli – a DA activist – while she and her nine-year-old son were asleep in their home in Rajkumars informal settlement in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Her badly battered body was found in another part of the informal settlement after she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, robbed and raped by the two accused.

Mthuli's mother-in-law Nosipho Mabaso, 66, told News24 that Mthuli was a hard-working woman who took care of her three children, aged 19, 14 and 9, and her biological mother.

"After her husband died in 2012, she was forced to take care of her three children and her own mother with the little money she made as a domestic worker," said Mabaso.

'They must pay'

Mabaso added that on the day of Mthuli's murder, she had just celebrated Christmas with her son.

"Two men came to her house, where she [had been] sleeping with her son. They forced her to open her door and, when she opened it, they took her in front of her helpless son," she said.

Mabaso said Mthuli's other two children were with her on the night of the incident.

Mabaso said it was close to midnight when the men allegedly attacked Mthuli's house.

"We want both the men to rot in jail. They must pay for what they did. Nomusa's children are now orphans because of the two men," she said.

Mabaso said Mthuli's mother and herself would now have to take care of their grandchildren.

"We now have to share responsibility and try to raise them," she said.

Mthuli's mother, Phumephi Mthuli, 69, said she was still too angry to speak about what happened to her daughter.

Call for bail to be denied

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said Mthuli's brutal murder had shocked the party.

"We're here in court to say we've had enough when it comes to violence against women and children. We're worried about the young boy who was with Nomusa on the day of the incident. We've taken a decision as the DA to arrange counselling for him," said Mncwango.

He said the party was calling for the court to deny bail for the two accused.

Some DA members protested outside court during court proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter to January 16, for bail applications.

The State asked for the adjournment so it could verify the addresses of the two accused.

Both of them were kept in custody at the Westville prison after Mkhize told the court he was allegedly "badly assaulted" by police at the Tongaat police station where the two had been previously kept.

WATCH: KZN DA leader stands up against violent death of DA activist


Read more on:    da  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Forensics teams working with families to identify train crash victims

2018-01-09 16:43

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Zuma surprises SA, announces state capture commission
 

How would you spend R3,713,445 for your bachelor party?

$300 000 (+- R3,713,445) and one epic bachelors party, The Try Guys throw a Bachelor party for cast-mate Keith.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!
The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:52 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 17:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 9 2018-01-09 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 