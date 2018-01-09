Alleged killers must 'rot in jail' - family of DA activist murdered on Christmas Day

Nomusa Mthuli's mother-in-law Nosipho Mabaso (L) and her mother Phumephi Mthuli outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court. (Mxolisi Mngadi/News24)

Durban – The family of a 40-year-old woman who was brutally murdered on Christmas Day wants the two men accused of her murder to rot in jail.

Bheki Mkhize, 28, and Thembelani Magaqa, 23, appeared at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and robbery.

They allegedly attacked Nomusa Mthuli – a DA activist – while she and her nine-year-old son were asleep in their home in Rajkumars informal settlement in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Her badly battered body was found in another part of the informal settlement after she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, robbed and raped by the two accused.

Mthuli's mother-in-law Nosipho Mabaso, 66, told News24 that Mthuli was a hard-working woman who took care of her three children, aged 19, 14 and 9, and her biological mother.

"After her husband died in 2012, she was forced to take care of her three children and her own mother with the little money she made as a domestic worker," said Mabaso.

'They must pay'

Mabaso added that on the day of Mthuli's murder, she had just celebrated Christmas with her son.

"Two men came to her house, where she [had been] sleeping with her son. They forced her to open her door and, when she opened it, they took her in front of her helpless son," she said.

Mabaso said Mthuli's other two children were with her on the night of the incident.

Mabaso said it was close to midnight when the men allegedly attacked Mthuli's house.

"We want both the men to rot in jail. They must pay for what they did. Nomusa's children are now orphans because of the two men," she said.

Mabaso said Mthuli's mother and herself would now have to take care of their grandchildren.

"We now have to share responsibility and try to raise them," she said.

Mthuli's mother, Phumephi Mthuli, 69, said she was still too angry to speak about what happened to her daughter.

Call for bail to be denied

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said Mthuli's brutal murder had shocked the party.

"We're here in court to say we've had enough when it comes to violence against women and children. We're worried about the young boy who was with Nomusa on the day of the incident. We've taken a decision as the DA to arrange counselling for him," said Mncwango.

He said the party was calling for the court to deny bail for the two accused.

Some DA members protested outside court during court proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter to January 16, for bail applications.

The State asked for the adjournment so it could verify the addresses of the two accused.

Both of them were kept in custody at the Westville prison after Mkhize told the court he was allegedly "badly assaulted" by police at the Tongaat police station where the two had been previously kept.

