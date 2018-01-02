 

Alleged KZN wedding gunman appears in court

2018-01-02 21:43

Mxolisi Mngadi

Magistrates court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban - A man who allegedly shot and killed two people and injured two others at a wedding in Makhilimba in Eshowe, north of KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police said.

The 27-year-old faces two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

"The suspect was remanded in custody until January 9, for a formal bail application," said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

He allegedly shot the father of the groom, 53-year-old Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa and a guest, 40-year-old Sipho Mzimela-Mnguni on December 27. Both of them died.

Two other victims were rushed to hospital, Captain Nqobile Gwala had told News24 at the time.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and the other was shot in the stomach.

"There was a wedding at the Mthethwa homestead on Wednesday. The son of the deceased (Mthethwa) was married that day and people were still celebrating," she said.

Gwala said the shooter had arrived at about 20:00 and opened fire, shooting four people, before fleeing on foot.

The man was arrested on Friday, December 29, after Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo – a visible policing member at Eshowe police station - acted swiftly when he received information that the suspect was allegedly planning to flee to Durban.

"Constable Khuzwayo used his own private car to chase the suspect who was reported to be proceeding to a hitchhiking spot at Gingindlovu. He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him, at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban.

"He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and, when his bag was searched, police found clothing with blood stains," said Gwala.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

