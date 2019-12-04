 

Alleged Menlyn Maine shooter granted bail

2019-12-04 19:40

Ntwaagae Seleka

A man accused of shooting another man at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria was granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

eNCA reported Carlo Arendse was released on R8 000 bail.

On Monday, News24 reported Arendse was arrested after he allegedly opened fire on another man in the shopping centre's parking lot.

It is not known what triggered the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was with two other men at Menlyn Maine when one of them approached Arendse and an argument ensued.

It is alleged Arendse went to his vehicle, returned with a firearm and shot the victim who was attempting to diffuse the situation. He died on the scene.

Arendse is expected back in court on March 11, 2020.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  courts
/News
