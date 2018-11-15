 

Alleged Mihalik hitman shakes in the dock

2018-11-15 12:35

Jenna Etheridge

One of three men facing charges of the "premeditated" murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik was seen shaking in the dock of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, dressed in a green T-shirt, jeans and slightly worn black leather loafers, leaned on the dock and shivered, although it is not yet clear whether he was cold, scared or feeling unwell.

According to Netwerk24, he is believed to have pulled the trigger.

Mihalik was shot dead at close range in his vehicle as he was dropping off his children at a school in Green Point at the end of last month.

His 8-year-old son was injured in the incident. His teenage daughter was also in the car, but was unharmed.

Alongside Biyela stood Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, and Vuyile Maliti, 35, both in black clothing. They appeared calm, and a smiling Maliti signalled to someone in the public gallery as he was led back down to the police cells.

Identity parades

Maliti is understood to own a taxi business in the Khayelitsha area. He handed himself over to police after his co-accused were arrested.

Heavily armed members of the Anti-Gang Unit, who wore bullet proof vests, surrounded Court 16 and kept an eye on everyone walking up and down the corridors.

Prosecutor Helene Booysen said that a media request to film the accused had been received, but the State was opposing this because the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, said identity parades still needed to be concluded.

She said footage of the accused would defeat the purpose of these parades.

The court agreed that this might infringe on the rights of the accused and said no photos or footage could be taken for now.

Someone stood in for Maliti's lawyer Jannie Kruger.

Khumalo opted to choose legal aid, like his co-accused Biyela, and the case was postponed for two weeks for this to be sorted out.

They would be kept in separate prisons until their next appearance on November 29.

Besides the premeditated murder charge, the men have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

