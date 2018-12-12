 

Alleged serial murderer Mongezi Mncunukelwa rearrested after High Court escape

2018-12-12 16:01

Pelane Phakgadi

Mongezi Mcunukelwa. (Supplied)

Alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa is back behind bars following his rearrest on Tuesday night, a source within the NPA has confirmed to News24. 

The 31-year-old from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, escaped from police custody while at the High Court in Johannesburg last Wednesday, together with another accomplice, Nkosingiphe Thwala.  

Thwala is still at large, but police say his rearrest is imminent.

Mcunukelwa is facing 10 counts of murder, three of attempted murder and several other related charges.

He now has two added charges of escaping from lawful custody.

It is not the first time that Mncunukelwa has escaped. In January, he and 10 others made a run from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Back in court

Captain Mavela Masondo says Mncunukelwa is expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday on two counts of murder.

He allegedly killed 22-year-old Mokebe Moloi and 28-year-old Mpho Morabe in March 2017.

It is claimed that he accosted and stabbed the pair outside a tavern in Katlehong.

The court is expected to hear testimony from 10 witnesses. Judgment is expected to be heard on December 19.

Mncunukelwa's court woes are far from over, with two other trials scheduled for 2019.

His trial for the murder of Richard Mthabela is expected to commence on April 15.

Mncunukelwa will appear alongside two co-accused, Sanele Magida and Paseka Mahloromela.

He will be back in court on May 13 to face four counts of murder and another of illegal possession of a firearm.

He will appear alongside Magida, Mahloromela, Vuyolethu Kilani, and Mkhululi Mahlangu.

According to the charge sheet, which News24 has seen, it is alleged that on June 2017, Mncunukelwa collected Peter Pholle, Welcome Godlo, Sithandile Ngungwana, and Sifiso Msibi-Mdluli and took them to a house in Katlehong to sort out their differences with Kilani.

Things took a fatal turn when an argument broke out between all the accused, and Mncunukelwa grabbed a firearm from Magida and started to shoot at Pholle, Godlo, Ngungwana and Msibi-Mdluli. 

Three of the victims died instantly, with another succumbing to their injuries at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

