Alleged puppy mutilator caught while trying to sell 3-legged dog in Cape Town

A man is behind bars for allegedly mutilating the hind leg of a puppy and trying to sell it to animal lovers desperate to help find the dog medical care.

This is not the suspect's first brush with the law. According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, it has two dockets against the man who is known to sell dogs in the Cape Town City Bowl and Atlantic Seaboard.

The man is expected to appear in a local Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges related to the Animal Protection Act, Western Cape police have confirmed.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed that the man had been arrested on Sunday night in Wandel Street, Dunkley Square, Gardens.

"The suspect was sought for allegedly mutilating puppies and then offering them for sale in public places. This method of selling puppies apparently garners sympathy from buyers who are moved by the sight of the suffering puppy and then buy it to seek medical care for the poor animal," he said.

Social media users had also banded together, offering rewards for his arrest.

'Safe custody'

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said it had not yet been confirmed if the man purposefully removed the dog's hind leg, although the injury did not resemble a birth defect.

The injured puppy was taken to a private vet by a member of the public and was being kept in "safe custody".

"This is a person who is capitalising on the sympathy of animal of lovers, blackmailing them emotionally," Abrahams said.

The man allegedly spins potential buyers a story of having spent R1 000 on the dog at a private vet. He prices the puppy at R600 to supposedly recover some of his costs.

Abrahams urged people to not part with their money and rather report the man to the authorities, as he appeared to now be "resorting to extreme measures".

The animal welfare organisation has, during its investigation, been unable to establish where the man, who appears to be homeless, finds the animals.

"We have been to every address he has supplied us with, but found no puppy mills," Abrahams said.

Two cases

The two cases opened in 2108 resulted in the man's arrest.

As far as the SPCA knew, the man had still been behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Abrahams explained that, while selling animals was not a contravention of the Act, it was considered a breach to sell unweaned, ill and too young animals without access to shelter and water.

Those selling animals on the side of the road, however, are breaking a municipal bylaw, as hawkers need to have a licence.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter