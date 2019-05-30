Alleged pyramid scheme kingpin nabbed in Limpopo

A man who was wanted since 2011 for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme has finally been arrested.

Moreke Lucky Mayane, 45, was arrested in Limpopo on Wednesday after the Mpumalanga Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit and its Limpopo counterpart joined forces to track him down.



Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said investigations revealed that Mayane operated the scheme, dubbed "Weekly Cash Flow", between the two provinces from 2011 in Embalenhle.

"He apparently continued with his scheming ways in Limpopo's villages of Nebo and Burgersfort as well as in Lyttleton in Gauteng during 2013. Further investigation revealed that Mayane's entity was not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

"A warrant for his arrest was subsequently authorised after he disappeared when he learned that cases of fraud and forgery were opened against him at several police stations," said Sekgotodi.

Mayane is expected to appear in two courts - the Nebo Magistrate's Court and Burgersfort Magistrate's Court - before facing similar charges in Mpumalanga and Gauteng next week.

Members of the public who might have fallen victim to the alleged scheme are urged to contact police in Mpumalanga or Limpopo.

