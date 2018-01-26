Alleged rail cable thief electrocuted to death in Cape Town

What To Read Next

Cape Town - An alleged cable thief was electrocuted to death on Thursday while trying to cut an 11kV overhead line that provided traction power to Metrorail's crippled central line, the company said.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, attempted to cut cable in the section between Nyanga and Heideveld on the central line," said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

Emergency services were summoned, but the man died.

In a separate incident, two people were arrested attempting to steal overhead cable near the Modderdam bridge.

They were caught by a mobile patrol unit during a special operation conducted by regional Metrorail protection services.

They were handed over to Bishop Lavis police to be charged.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker warned that cutting electrical cable is extremely dangerous.

"Railway current is not domestic electricity and it can be life-threatening to tamper with electrical rail components as this tragic death proved. Today a family in all probability lost a father, son, brother and breadwinner needlessly," he said.

Central line services remain suspended due to vandalism in the Bontheuwel-Netreg-Nyanga area.

The company offers up to R25 000 as a reward for information on any criminal or suspicious activity on the rail infrastructure that leads to a conviction.



