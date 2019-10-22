Alleged rapist of Reiger Park girl, 2, released due to lack of evidence

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, met with disgruntled learners and teachers at Reiger Park Secondary School on Tuesday, following a sex scandal. Watch. WATCH

A 34-year-old suspect who was arrested last week for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Reiger Park, Johannesburg, has been released due to a lack of evidence, EWN reported on Tuesday.

The girl's family and community members reportedly waited for hours at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the man was expected to appear.

When he did, prosecutors reportedly told the court that the matter would not be placed on the roll.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 the matter was not placed on the roll, pending further investigations. Once the investigations are completed, the docket will reportedly be brought back to the NPA for a decision.

The Reiger Park child was allegedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday when her mother, who was at work, left her in the care of a man known to them.

The toddler reportedly started behaving strangely on Tuesday night and was taken to the hospital. There it was discovered that she had been raped.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to News24 the arrest of a suspect took place in Boksburg on Friday.

The 2019 SAPS crime statistics indicated that sexual offences against children accounted for 24 387 (up 3.8%) of the reported crimes against minors.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler