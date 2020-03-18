 

Alleged rhino poachers run scared in KwaZulu-Natal, flee into bushes

2020-03-18 12:50

Kaveel Singh

KZN police intercepted alleged rhino poachers and recovered weapons in the KwaMsane area on Wednesday.

KZN police intercepted alleged rhino poachers and recovered weapons in the KwaMsane area on Wednesday. (Photo Supplied: SAPS)

KwaZulu-Natal police threw a spanner in the works of alleged rhino poachers who fled after they saw officers on the N2 freeway on Wednesday.

KwaMsane police were conducting crime prevention duties when they "observed a vehicle", police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"When the suspects spotted the police, they abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot into nearby bushes. Police officers searched the vehicle and recovered an unlicensed .303 rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition, three knives and rope."

"It is suspected that that vehicle belongs to rhino poachers and investigations are in progress to trace the occupants of the vehicle."

News24 previously reported that two suspected rhino poachers were killed in a shootout at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park on Sunday.

KZN police intercepted alleged rhino poachers and recovered their abandoned vehicle in the KwaMsane area.

KwaZulu-Natal Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said "courageous field staff, who work in dangerous conditions" encountered three suspected rhino poachers who were armed on the night of 6 March.

Dube-Ncube added that 28 rhinos have already been killed at the park this year.

durban  |  poaching  |  crime
