A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was found hiding in a local high school's ceiling following a robbery in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, police said on Saturday.



Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said police were alerted to a burglary at a high school in Dutywa on Thursday evening.



Manatha said after searching the premises, they found the man hiding in the ceiling with school property with an estimated value of R3 500.



He will appear in the Dutywa Magistrate Court on Monday.