An alleged robber was shot and then arrested after he attempted to stab a police dog while fleeing police in KwaZulu-Natal, police have said.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the man was apprehended after he was shot in the leg in Margate, south of Durban last week.

"The suspect fled into the bushes and was chased by police officers with a canine. It is alleged that when he saw police approaching, the suspect drew a knife and attempted to stab the police dog whilst threatening the police officers."

He said the man and an accomplice visited a store in Lavenski Drive in Extension 3, and allegedly posed as customers who needed to have a couch reupholstered.

"While they were still inside the property, two males entered and threatened a 58-year-old man with firearms."

He said they demanded the safe keys and stole cash, cellphones, a flat screen TV, a laptop and a vehicle before fleeing.

Later that day, the Port Shepstone K9 unit spotted the stolen vehicle in Paddock, Zwane said.

"They attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off, lost control and overturned."

He said the 28-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg.

"The man was placed under arrest and referred to a local hospital for treatment where he is under police guard. He is due to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court soon. The remaining suspects are still at large but their arrest is imminent."

