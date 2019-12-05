Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach to apply for bail

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach is expected to apply for bail when he makes his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Breytenbach, who is a former Media24 executive, teacher and digital entrepreneur, was arrested at his psychiatrist's practice in Hartenbos, close to Mossel Bay, on Tuesday.

FOLLOW THE STORY | A podcast series and live investigation into a sexual predator

He was then taken to the Mossel Bay police station to be processed, before being transported to Cape Town where he is being held at the Cape Town Central police station.

He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on one charge of sexual assault. It is expected that more charges will be added.

News24 sister website Netwerk24 reported that Breytenbach would apply for bail.

Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett has accused Breytenbach of raping him in 1997 when he was 17-years-old.

News24 previously reported that Breytenbach was a journalist at Die Burger and in charge of a school newspaper project for Media24 when the incident happened.

Three more men have also opened cases against Breytenbach.

Breytenbach has also been accused of sexually molesting several schoolboys at least three schools where he taught from 1989 to 1994, among them Grey College in Bloemfontein.



