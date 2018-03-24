 

Alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen targeted again - reports

2018-03-24 11:00

Caryn Dolley

Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. (Son)

Cape Town - Alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie" Booysen has brushed off reports that he has been shot at in a fourth apparent attempt on his life in less than a year.

It is understood, according to three well placed sources, that Booysen was shot at while in a vehicle in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Friday. He was not injured.

Booysen, however, told News24 on Saturday that claims that he had been shot at were untrue. 

The  alleged gang boss was previously wounded in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport in October. A second man was also treated in hospital after being injured in the same shooting.  

The night after this incident two men managed to get into the hospital where Booysen was being treated. One, dressed as a woman, was caught.

Booysen was also wounded in a shooting on May 8 in Elsies River and was shot at, but not harmed, while driving in Bellville South in September. Several years ago during a court case a Hawks investigator named Booysen as a suspect in the murder of underworld boss Cyril Beeka.

Beeka was murdered in Bellville South on March 21, 2011 as he was being driven around the area.

No arrests have been made and Booysen was never charged.

Booysen’s brother Colin was arrested in December along with suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and three others.

They face extortion and intimidation charges for allegedly forcing a venue to use security which they provided. They have denied the allegations.  

For a detailed breakdown of underworld activities in the Western Cape see News24's Underworld Unmasked showcase here.

