 

Alleged Table Mountain arsonist tells court he is 'commanded to deliver a message'

2018-04-05 16:15

Tammy Petersen

Fires on Table Mountain (Jenni Evans, News24)

Fires on Table Mountain (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man accused of starting a fire on Table Mountain earlier this week, attempted to "apologise for [his] actions" when he made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Alleged arsonist Yumbu Barnard Ndomdele, 32, attempted to address Magistrate Joe Magele on several occasions and, at one point, he said he had been "commanded to deliver a message".

Magele dismissed him and referred him to his Legal Aid lawyer instead.

"I don't want to hear it," the magistrate said.

Read: Suspected arsonist arrested on Table Mountain after four fires started

News24 understands that Ndomdele worked as a car guard in Table Mountain Road.

He was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly starting four fires on the mountain.

It is understood that, following his arrest, he told police he had started the fires for religious purposes.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said on Tuesday that the man apparently screamed at the location where the fires started and that he was found with petrol and other fire-making devices.

The fires were above the lower Cableway station.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen described the case as a "very serious matter" and requested a seven-day postponement so that the State could obtain bail information.

He asked that Ndomdele be held at the Cape Town Central police station's holding cells and that he be examined by a district surgeon.

Ndomdele will be back in the dock on April 12.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Introducing quotas in DA would be slap in faces of black leaders - Moodey

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
From the archives: Remembering Winnie Mandela's sense of humour
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 