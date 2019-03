A controversial Cape Town security boss was arrested on Thursday night and another underworld figure was believed to have accompanied him to Cape Town central police station.



News24 understands that the developments are linked to alleged extortion, intimidation and assault, and that police are in possession of video footage.

Western Cape police have not yet responded to requests for further information.

When a lawyer believed to be representing the security boss was asked for comment, he said: "I am not prepared to say anything at this point in time".

The police's Tactical Response Unit raided two homes in Cape Town on Thursday night.

A senior officer said two arrests were made, according to Times Live.