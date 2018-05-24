 

Allegedly kidnapped pregnant woman returns home, but without baby

2018-05-24 16:32

Jan Bornman

Gauteng police say they were investigating what had happened to a Vosloorus woman and her unborn baby after she appeared at a police station on Wednesday night, a week after she disappeared, and without the baby.

Mbali Jiyane vanished from her home more than a week ago. It is believed she was nine months pregnant.

Vosloorus police spokesperson Captain Piet Rossouw said the father of her child soon started getting threatening messages on her phone, demanding a ransom.

"That’s when we opened a kidnapping case," he said.

Rossouw said Jiyane was apparently nine months pregnant when she disappeared, and that her friends had recently held a baby shower for her.

When she appeared at the police station on Wednesday, there was no sign of the baby.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said Jiyane was unharmed.

"She came back yesterday. She has been found. She was fine. She left with the aunt," he said.

Dlamini said police were still investigating a case of kidnapping and were continuing to take statements from the relevant people.

He said he could not comment on questions around the child and whether Jiyane was able to identify her kidnappers or not.

