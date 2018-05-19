Almost R1-million worth of perlemoen recovered in Port Elizabeth

Perlemoen with an estimated value of almost R1-million was recovered by members of the Port Elizabeth's K9 unit on Friday.



Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said police had been alerted to a suspicious bakkie that was travelling along Marine Drive in Summerstrand.

"The vehicle was stopped by police and on searching it, nothing suspicious or illegal could be found inside," she said.

Naidu said the driver and the vehicle had been allowed to leave. She said afterwards K9 members had combed the area where the bakkie had been stopped and had discovered 15 bags full of perlemoen in the nearby bushes.

She said the police recovered a total of 2 500 units of perlemoen, weighing roughly 625kgs, with an estimated value of R937 500.

Naidu said no arrests had been made and the confiscated perlemoen was handed over to the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Sea Fisheries.