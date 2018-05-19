 

Almost R1-million worth of perlemoen recovered in Port Elizabeth

2018-05-19 10:14

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Perlemoen with an estimated value of almost R1-million was recovered by members of the Port Elizabeth's K9 unit on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said police had been alerted to a suspicious bakkie that was travelling along Marine Drive in Summerstrand.

"The vehicle was stopped by police and on searching it, nothing suspicious or illegal could be found inside," she said.

Naidu said the driver and the vehicle had been allowed to leave. She said afterwards K9 members had combed the area where the bakkie had been stopped and had discovered 15 bags full of perlemoen in the nearby bushes.

She said the police recovered a total of 2 500 units of perlemoen, weighing roughly 625kgs, with an estimated value of R937 500.

Naidu said no arrests had been made and the confiscated perlemoen was handed over to the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Sea Fisheries.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One dead, two injured in accident in Durban

2018-05-19 09:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 09:42 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 18 2018-05-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 