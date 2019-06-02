 

Almost R300 000 raised for kind petrol attendant, and counting

2019-06-02 12:03

Correspondent

Nkosikho Mbele. (Supplied)

A simple act of lending R100 to a customer in need has multiplied beyond petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele's wildest dreams, as the customer's crowdfunding campaign has seen her raise almost R300 000 for him in return so far.

South Africans have reached into their pockets to reward Mbele's act of kindness after his story went viral on multiple platforms on Friday.

Mbele, 28, on Thursday from his own pocket paid for Monet van Deventer's petrol when she stopped at his station on the N2 near Makhaza on her way to Cape Town.

In a Facebook post, she said he told her: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank, paying with his own bank card, and without taking down her details.

Van Deventer in her personal message on the BackaBuddy fundraising platform said she would love to do something for him in return since he "saved [her] life".

"He trusted me [to return]. On my way back, I found him and returned his blessing. I asked him why he helped and trusted a stranger. He replied, 'Ma'am I am a believer'.

"Thank you Nkosikho for giving me hope for South Africa. May Jesus bless you," Van Deventer wrote.

She appealed to people to donate to help Mbele to support his two children, mother and brother who live with him in Khayelitsha. He also expressed a keen desire to start doing charity work in his environment.

On Saturday morning, just before noon, the fund stood at R45 000. By the same time on Sunday, it was at R294 000.

Mbele told News24 on Friday he did not want Van Deventer to be at risk on the highway after hearing many horror stories about the dangers on the N2. "I know the N2 mos, I live there and know how dangerous it is."

"I was just doing what anyone else would have done, from the heart and God's will. I believe there is no black and white, I wish to bring peace and to bring people together."

He said his future involved a divine plan to help the less fortunate and bring joy.

"I want to do what God would want me to do. He put me on this planet for a purpose."

