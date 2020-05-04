 

Amatola Water under legal administration, but promises there will be 'no disruptions of services'

2020-05-04 22:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

Lindiwe Sisulu. (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

Amatola Water in the Eastern Cape says the stepping aside of its interim board from its oversight responsibility is in no way an indictment on it, but merely part of its trustee and oversight role. 

This after Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu ended the term of office of the board, after years of "instability and infighting", News24 previously reported.

The board will now be under legal administration, with Sisulu allowed to appoint a permanent one to provide sustainable good governance and clean administration of the Amatola Water Board, it said in a statement.

"This in no way is an indictment of the board, but merely as part of the fiduciary and oversight role performed by the board.

"It must be stressed that the board is not under investigation, but merely wanted to ensure that they provide a platform for the shareholder to institute a process to look at the business of Amatola Water," the statement read.

Amatola management and staff thanked the board for its leadership during their tenure, adding that all decisions taken by the board would remain valid and in force.

The decisions include an investigation into the chief executive, who was recently placed on precautionary suspension with full pay.

"We would like to assure our stakeholders and our communities that there will be no disruptions of services during this period.

"Amatola Water continues to operate and function as normal, and our main function is to ensure the security of water supply for all. We will not fail you."

2020-05-04 22:08

