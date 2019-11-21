AmaXhosa King Sigcawu to receive official category 1 funeral - Presidency

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu will be honoured with an official category 1 funeral, the Presidency revealed in a statement on Thursday.



"The king's funeral will feature ceremonial military elements in accordance with the category 1 status of this occasion," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

News24 previously reported that Sigcawu, 51, died last Thursday after being rushed to hospital.

Nkosi Dumehleli Mapasa, who is in his early eighties, has since been named as his temporary replacement.

Sigcawu will be buried next Friday when President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.

In addition, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country from November 25 to 29.

Sigcawu ascended the throne in 2006.

"He was also the first king in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

President Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Kumkani Zwelonke as an outstanding leader who had served his people with selfless dedication," Diko concluded.