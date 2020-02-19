 

Ambulance, courier van torched in Port Elizabeth

2020-02-19 23:38

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An ambulance and a courier van were torched in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night, said Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He added the ambulance was torched in what appeared to be a community protest, saying police were on the scene.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 19:45 on Wednesday, a metro ambulance was on its way to Vastrap when a petrol bomb was thrown through its window on Standford Road near Qunu.  

"The driver and his crew jumped out and ran away. The vehicle burned out. Another ambulance crew was on its way to assist their colleagues when it was pelted with stones," the statement said.

No injuries were reported, and cases of malicious damage to property have been opened

In another incident, in the same area, an Isuzu bakkie was hijacked by protesters and set alight. 

The driver was dropping staff at home at about 19:50. The vehicle was pelted with stones on William Slammert Drive. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

A case of vehicle hijacking has been opened.  The Public Order Policing unit is in the area and is monitoring the situation. Motorists have been warned to use alternate routes.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GBV no tool for political point scoring, says ANCWL on MPs' abuse claims

2020-02-19 22:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Debate on Ramaphosa's SONA resumes in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 20:24 PM
Road name: N1 Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 19:59 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players get lucky 2020-02-19 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 