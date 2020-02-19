Ambulance, courier van torched in Port Elizabeth

An ambulance and a courier van were torched in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night, said Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.



He added the ambulance was torched in what appeared to be a community protest, saying police were on the scene.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 19:45 on Wednesday, a metro ambulance was on its way to Vastrap when a petrol bomb was thrown through its window on Standford Road near Qunu.

"The driver and his crew jumped out and ran away. The vehicle burned out. Another ambulance crew was on its way to assist their colleagues when it was pelted with stones," the statement said.

In another incident, in the same area, an Isuzu bakkie was hijacked by protesters and set alight.

The driver was dropping staff at home at about 19:50. The vehicle was pelted with stones on William Slammert Drive. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

A case of vehicle hijacking has been opened. The Public Order Policing unit is in the area and is monitoring the situation. Motorists have been warned to use alternate routes.