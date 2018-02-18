Ambulance robbed in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth – Two paramedics had their belongings stolen while attending to a patient in Port Elizabeth, an emergency services spokesperson said on Sunday.

EMS spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that two paramedics were attending to an emergency on Hope Street in Central Port Elizabeth when they were robbed.

"They had attended a call out of a patient with a severe head pain. They were treating the patient in the back of the ambulance when around eight men opened the front door of the ambulance. One of the paramedics asked them what they were doing and they scattered in different directions."

Kupelo said the paramedics finished treating the patient and then realized a number of their belongings were missing.

"There cell phones and other items were gone. It is unacceptable that this happens. If it continues, we will have to wait for police escorts before we sent out paramedics. And if we have to wait for police, who knows how long it would take to go out."

Police did not immediately comment on the matter.