Amy'Leigh kidnapping: 5-year-old brother was initially grabbed, court hears

Three people accused of kidnapping 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager outside her school are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court to apply for their release on bail.

The younger brother of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager was the first to be grabbed on the day that four men snatched her in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

This evidence emerged in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Thursday in the bail application of three people who were arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping and other charges.

Investigating officer, Constable Clayton Motloung, testified on Thursday that a fourth suspect, a man who is still at large, first grabbed the 5-year-old boy but left him and kidnapped Amy'Leigh instead before fleeing in a white Toyota Fortuner.

"There is a... male who grabbed the minor on the day of the crime. It is understood that he was staying behind accused 3's residence," Motloung said.



Peter Jacobus van Zyl is accused number 3 and his co-accused are Tharina Human, who taught at Amy'Leigh's school, and Laetitia Nel.

The Grade R girl was kidnapped at around 07:40 on Monday, September 2, 2019, News24 previously reported.

Motloung told the court that she was returned in the early hours of the Tuesday morning to the police station and that a couple claimed that they found her at a tavern called Infinity.

Medical assessments established that the child was not physically harmed during the ordeal.



According to Motloung, Human owed money to someone and this motivated her to commit the kidnapping.

"When I approached accused 1, Human, she told me that she was owing a Nigerian guy money and she needed the money," he said.

He told the court that the three accused initially planned to kidnap Human.

The plan was changed to the kidnapping of Human's 8-year-old daughter. But they eventually settled on kidnapping Amy'Leigh.

Human shook her head while Motloung made this claim.



Motloung implored the court to deny the accused bail.

"This is a serious offence and the nation is currently outraged due to crimes against women and children," he added.

He is also of the view that the close relationship Human once shared with the victim's family could lead to the intimidation of witnesses.

The matter continues.