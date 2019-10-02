Amy'Leigh kidnapping: State opposes bail for 'undocumented' 4th accused

The fourth accused in the kidnapping case of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager is undocumented, the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, appeared in the court before Magistrate Milla Kgobane.

State prosecutor Ntombi Marase submitted that status verification at home affairs had found that Molemohi did not have documentation to be in the country.

During Molemohi's first appearance, the State submitted that he was a Lesotho national.

Marase also informed the court that, upon verification of a residential address that Molemohi had submitted, it was established that he did not live there.

Charges

"He has no previous or pending matters against him. The State is opposed to his release on bail," Marase said.

Clad in a black leather jacket, the 24-year-old looked down as he stood in the dock while the State submitted why it would oppose his bail.

Despite this, Molemohi opted to go ahead with the application and provided an alternative address to the court.

Members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, tasked with the investigation, arrested the accused last Monday in Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark.

He is also facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.



The matter was postponed to October 11 for a formal bail hearing.

On the same date that Molemohi's bail resumes, judgment in the application of his co-accused - Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl - will be handed down by Magistrate Hussain Kotha.

The State is opposing bail for the three accused, arguing that their release would endanger society, Amy'Leigh and themselves.