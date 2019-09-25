Amy'Leigh kidnapping: State to verify status and address of 4th accused

The case of the fourth suspect involved in the kidnapping case of six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager was postponed in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, after the State submitted that his address needed to be verified.

Bofokeng Molemohi, 24, faces a charge of extortion and kidnapping.

The state also submitted during proceedings before Magistrate Milla Kgobane that Molemohi was a Lesotho national and that a verification of his status in the country would be conducted at home affairs.

He was arrested on Monday "after a long search", police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement that evening.



"Members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit that is tasked with the investigation arrested a 24-year-old-man today in Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark," Naidoo said.

Molemohi's co-accused - Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl - appeared in the court on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.

Only one of them has made a formal confession.

News24 previously reported that, during investigating police Constable Clayton Motloung's cross-examination, it emerged that Nel had made a formal confession after she was arrested.

Human was allegedly the mastermind behind the kidnapping because she was in debt to drug lords. The allegation was distributed through a WhatsApp voice note her father, Riaan Botha, sent to a family member shortly after she was arrested.

Human, Nel and Van Zyl will appear again on October 1.

Molemohi will not be appearing alongside his co-accused for bail because it is already at an advanced stage with another judge, but will join them for the trial, the court heard.

He has asked for Legal Aid representation.

His matter was postponed to October 2 and he remains in custody.