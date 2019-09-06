Teacher who 'masterminded' kidnapping was 'besties' with Amy'Leigh's mom

Angeline de Jager and the teacher who was arrested for the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager. (Facebook)

The 27-year-old teacher who was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark is a close friend of the child's mother, Angeline de Jager.

On the teacher's Facebook page, the two women can be seen together in several pictures, and compliment each other using the nickname "heksie" (little witch).

The teacher's name is known to News24, but cannot be revealed until she has appeared in court.

On Thursday, national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the court appearance had been moved to Monday.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday along with two others.

On Thursday, Amy'Leigh's father Wynand de Jager confirmed that the teacher was known to the family.

Four men snatched Amy'Leigh from her mother's car at the school on Monday and drove off in a white Toyota Fortuner, News24 previously reported.

Her kidnappers dropped her off between 02:00 and 02:30 on Tuesday in a street close to The Shakespeare Inn hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

A man and a woman took her to the Vanderbijlpark police station where she was reunited with her parents.

On Thursday, shocked residents of Vanderbijlpark and friends of the De Jager family told News24 that Angeline and the teacher were "besties" who knew each other well.

Images on Facebook appeared to confirm this.

In one picture of the two of them, posted on August 1, almost exactly a month before Amy'Leigh's kidnapping, Angeline comments: "Jitte heksie maar jys mooi!" (Wow, heksie, you are so pretty!), to which the teacher replies: "jys die mooiste heksie!!" (you are the prettiest heksie!).

In another post on March 17, Angeline writes: "Baie liefde vir jou!!" (Much love for you!).

The teacher was suspended on Thursday following her arrest. This was announced by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the school on Thursday afternoon, following a meeting with the school governing body.

The two others who were arrested are a 40-year-old woman and 50-year-old man.

The three were allegedly ready to skip town and had packed suitcases when they were arrested by members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, a security official told News24 on Thursday.

The security official told News24 the room where Amy'Leigh was held after being kidnapped was dirty, dark and "almost like a dungeon".

"It was no place for a child; hell, it was not fit for any human," he said.

The motive for the kidnapping is a subject of much speculation. According to a source, as well as a WhatsApp voice note attributed to the teacher's stepfather, which has not yet been verified, the teacher owed money to drug lords.

A ransom of R2m was initially demanded following Amy'Leigh's kidnapping.