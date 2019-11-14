Amy'Leigh's mother opens up about kidnapping: 'She isn't coping, it's been two months of hell'

Amy'Leigh de Jager, the six-year-old girl who was kidnapped in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on September 2, has not been coping well since the harrowing ordeal, says her mother, Angeline.

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, Angeline said: "It is not going well, she is struggling. She has never been afraid of people, which she is now, she doesn't trust easily; even us as parents struggle to gain her trust again."

Amy'Leigh was snatched from her mother's arms in front of the school and driven off in a white Toyota Fortuner, News24 reported.

After a failed ransom demand of R2m, she was dropped off in the centre of town and taken to a police station by two passers-by and reunited with her parents.

Four people have been arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping, including now suspended Grade RR teacher Tharina Human, who was a friend of the De Jager family and their son's teacher.

Human and so-accused Pieter van Zyl and Bafokeng Molemohi are still in custody, while Laetitia Nel was granted bail of R25 000.

Human allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping to pay a debt to drug dealers.

On Wednesday, the four made a brief appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.

In the family's first TV interview since the kidnapping, Angeline describes the past two months as "hell".

"It's sad," Angeline told eNCA. "It's disappointing that people who were so close to you and whom you trusted, especially with your children - she [Human] was my child's teacher... it makes it difficult knowing that someone would do that to you..."

The accused will be back in court on January 9 next year.



- Compiled by Riaan Grobler