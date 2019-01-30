'An Angel is looking down over Wupperthal' - Tributes pour in after fire victim dies

The blaze left at least 200 people homeless and destroyed historic buildings in the small Western Cape town of Wupperthal. (Supplied)

Tributes have streamed in for Jackie Valentyn, 57, who died in Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday after succumbing to the burn wounds she sustained in the devastating fire in Wupperthal a month ago.

The blaze left at least 200 people homeless and destroyed historic buildings in the small Western Cape town on December 31.

On social media platform Facebook, AJ van Brandt conveyed his condolences to the Valentyn family.

"Your smile will be in our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathy to aunty Henna and the rest of the Valentyn Family," Van Brandt posted in the Staan saam Wupperthal Facebook group.

"Thank you Brother Pat Valentyn and immediate family for allowing me to share Juffrou Jacky's picture in sweetest memories..."

Eyewitness News reported that Jackie was a former teacher.

Support for the family continued to pour in on Facebook.

Una de Lille wrote: "Sincere condolences to the family, school, families of WUPPERTHAL. Keeping you all in Prayer". Tania Engel also commented: "Condolences to the family and the Wupperthal community. RIP Juffrou Jacky".

Shivorne Vonnas conveyed her condolences and said: "God only loans us to this earth and when He decides that He needs you in Heaven He fetches you back HOME. Juf Jacky is now HOME and as comfortable as can be without a pain or worry. Yet another Angel looking down over Wupperthal."

"So sorry for your loss Aunty Henna and family. May her soul rest in peace. Praying for you in this time of bereavement. God be with you," wrote Salvia Ockhuis.

Brandt added that Valentyn's funeral service would be held in Elsies River on February 9 and her body would be laid to rest in Wupperthal on February 16.

"I would like to kindly request that we support the Valentyn family in this darkest moment," Brandt added.

Plans are under way to rebuild the town.

A disaster management centre has been set up in an old glove factory to organise relief and rebuilding efforts. There are also plans to demolish some of the ruins.

Information on how to donate goods, as well as banking details for those who want to donate money, is available on the Staan saam Wupperthal group.

Donors were asked earlier in January to refrain from driving into the town and to rather donate goods at specified points.

