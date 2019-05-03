An 'utter fabrication' - Presidency rejects EFF claims that Ramaphosa offered it Cabinet posts

The Presidency has rejected the EFFs claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa offered some party members positions in his Cabinet.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Friday that the claims - that offers were made to EFF members when Ramaphosa first came into office in early 2018 - were an "utter fabrication".

"While the appointment of members of the national executive committee is the sole prerogative of the president and as such, not a matter we would wish to engage in a public discussion, the utterances of the leader of the EFF claiming to have been offered a Cabinet position are utter fabrication, peddled for reasons known only to those who spread them.

"The president made no such offer to the EFF and thus, we reject the statement made earlier today (Friday)," Diko told News24.

In an interview with Power FM on Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed Ramaphosa offered him and deputy president Floyd Shivambu Cabinet positions, which the pair "turned down".

Also on Friday, News24 reported that EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told the media at Orlando Stadium in Soweto that the ANC promised senior EFF officials ministerial positions. Ndlozi said the claims showed that the ANC was scared of the EFF's progress.

Ndlozi said the EFF's support was growing.

According to Ndlozi, soon after former president Jacob Zuma vacated his position, Ramaphosa made the EFF the offer to join his Cabinet, which they rejected.

On Sunday, the ANC and EFF are expected to hold their last election rallies – the ANC at Ellis Park and the EFF at Orlando Stadium.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) this week said it was all systems go for the elections next week, including special votes on Monday and Tuesday.

The commission further said contingency plans were in place to curb anything that may hinder operations from running smoothly on May 8.

More than 22 000 voting stations will be opened across the country on the day and at least 48 political parties are contesting the election - 19 more compared to the number in 2014.