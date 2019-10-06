ANALYSIS: Helen Zille may have unfinished business, but would her return to DA be helpful?

Analysts
have questioned how helpful it would be for the Democratic Alliance's (DA)
future to elect former party leader Helen Zille to head its federal council,
given the realities it currently faces.
Political analyst Angelo Fick
told News24 that Zille's bid to return to politics may be because she has
unfinished business there, as the party does some introspection.
However, as the party decides on
which of the four candidates would be best for the job, it also has to think
hard about what its vision is for its future, and accept that for the majority
of people in South Africa, the issue of race is important.
Zille dropped a bombshell on
Friday with a public announcement that she was suspending her fellowship at the
Institute for Race Relations (IRR) to throw her hat in the ring for the
position, alongside fellow contenders Athol Trollip, Thomas Walters and Mike
Waters, to replace James Selfe.
READ: Here's what the four DA
candidates vying for James Selfe's position have to offer
Fick said that as the official
opposition, the DA would be in a state of introspection after its electoral
performance decline in May 2019, and part of that would involve questions about
Mmusi Maimane's leadership of the party.
This, as reports have emerged
that Maimane drove a car bought by controversial Steinhoff figure Markus Jooste,
and declared a R4m home in Claremont, Cape Town as his own. The DA's financial
committee has cleared him of any wrongdoing.
"But those questions pre-date
the election and go back as far as the controversy around the Democratic
Alliance's policy on, among other things, affirmative action and broad-based economic
empowerment," Fick observed.
"And so what I think we're
seeing now, Helen Zille's departure, and now her prompt that she wants to
return, is an indication that that debate has not been settled, as it would
have been in a different party."
He said Zille's relationship with
Maimane started as a good one when he became leader, but went slightly awry as
a result of her Twitter activity, because of Maimane having to intervene.
He said the DA now has to decide
how it wants to relate to future electoral politics in South Africa, but it
still speaks the "older tradition of liberal white South African
politics" due to its history.
"In a country like South
Africa, any party that has its eye on something other than opposition has to
appeal to the broader public," said Fick.
He said the party must decide how
it is going to speak to the 58 million people living in a post-millennial, post-apartheid
South Africa, if it is to survive the next decade as something other than a
"minoritarian interest".
"And
this I think, is a challenge that is best met by younger people in South African
parties – it is a problem all parties in South Africa face."
Race a 'crucial determining role'
He thought the party would
respond to this, but believed its current candidates for the federal executive
post are a "late 20th century group of people, or people who found their
politics in the late 20th century", vying for leadership in the 21st
century for a party that has just had electoral decline.
Another point raised by Fick is
that very prominent black people were publicly forwarded and advanced in the
party, and then suddenly disappeared from view.
"Examples are Lindiwe
Mazibuko, Mbali Ntuli, and in some respects with what is happening with
Maimane," he said.
The tension caused by the latest
developments is not because Zille is white, but because she has a vision of
South Africa that is already "beyond the value of race".
"For the majority of South
Africans, race continues to be a very crucial determining role in their lives,
around access to resources, access to opportunities, precisely because class
and race continue to be so closely matched in South Africa.
"In a majority poor country,
having people who were…middle class beneficiaries of the last 25 years tell
people who have not been beneficiaries over the last 25 years, that the things
that they say matters to them are 'falsehoods', is a bad way of politicking.
"And to tell a majority of
poor South Africans who are black that race does not play a role and shouldn't
play a role in their lives, is a strange thing for a party who wishes to speak
to that majority, to insist on."
He said, however, that Zille had
already proved as premier and mayor of Cape Town that she is very hard working,
and that she put in a lot of effort to get opposing parties to work together.
Her return
'is not going to be helpful' - Prof Sarakinsky
Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from
the Wits School of Governance however does not believe that Zille's return to
the political party will be of any assistance.
"It is not going to be
helpful due to the controversy around her, as well as her undermining of
leadership and its decisions. This is only going to embarrass herself and party
leaders," he told News24 on Sunday.
In addition, he believes that the
chances of her emerging victorious in this race to replace James Selfe will be
slim to none.
"It is unlikely. There are
better candidates with better credibility standing against her. If she stands, she
will most likely split the vote, which could be a part of her strategy,"
he explained.
This move by the former Western
Cape premier is just part of the factional divisions within the political
party, according to Sarakinsky.
"There are no doubts that
there are factions within the DA. This is just part of the factional battles – Zille's
faction could be the hard liberals, the public defenders," he explained.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga
shared similar sentiments, stating that Zille's return could "spell more
trouble for the DA as it would throw the party into chaos", Eyewitness News reported.
He told EWN that he did not
understand what Zille would have to contribute further, "given her latest
controversial posture".
The federal council is expected
to sit on Friday, to decide on who to elect to the leadership position.