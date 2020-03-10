ANALYSIS | Ninow unlikely to be granted leave to appeal conviction, sentence

Convicted rapist, Nicholas Ninow testifies in mitigation of sentence at the North Gauteng High Court. Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at the Dros restaurant's bathroom in Silverton, possession of illegal substance and defeating the ends of justice. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

It is unlikely that convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow will be granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentence in his quest to have a court deviate from the life sentence imposed on him.



Ninow, through his Legal Aid attorney, approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, seeking leave to appeal before a full bench of the same court.

Ninow was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September 2018. He believes that another court may come to a different conclusion on whether the rape was premeditated.

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow officially found guilty

His attorney, Herman Alberts, also argued that the court did not give sufficient weight to Ninow's personal circumstances. He believed it amounted to substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment for rape.

Premeditation argument

While Ninow pleaded guilty to raping the victim, his version of events painted a picture of impulsivity. He claimed that he was in the bathroom using drugs when the victim walked in and asked to urinate.

In his version, this was where he decided to rape the victim.

However, Judge Mokhine Mosopa found that Ninow's actions were premeditated, that he stalked the victim, followed her into the bathroom and raped her.

During the trial, the court heard evidence that Ninow changed seats several times, positioning himself closer to the children's play area – allegations which Ninow disputed, but which the court accepted.

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow asks for leave to appeal, says rape was not premeditated

"The only reasonable inference the court can draw is that the accused saw the victim playing in the play area, saw her going to the bathroom, followed her and then undressed and raped her," Mosopa said when handing down judgment.

Ninow was not appealing the entire conviction as he admitted to raping the victim. He was only appealing part of the judgment that found his actions were premeditated.

Alberts argued that Ninow's decision to change tables at the restaurant did not prove that he tried to get closer to the children's play area.

While proving premeditation is extremely difficult, in this case it may not even be a variable that determines the triggering of a life sentence.

Whether or not the rape had been planned is insignificant as the victim's age and her injuries were factors that trigger the minimum prescribed sentence of life, according to the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Legal definition of rape

It was also argued that Mosopa had misdirected himself in overemphasising the seriousness of the offence and not accepting that the form of penetration would previously have amounted to indecent assault.

This argument also holds no water as the Sexual Offences Act, enacted in 2007, provides a clear and legal definition of rape.

Under the act, sexual penetration is redefined and using any part of the body or an object to penetrate the mouth, genitals or anus of another person is now considered rape.

There can be no overemphasis as the court is obliged to look at current legislation and not cross reference it with outdated laws that are no longer in practice.

Remorseful

Another argument that was placed on record, was that Mosopa misdirected himself by not finding that substantial and compelling circumstances existed, justifying a deviation from the life sentence.

It was argued that Ninow's age, being a first-time offender, his addiction to drugs and his upbringing were compelling enough for a deviation.

Alberts also argued that the court erred in not accepting witness testimony that Ninow was truly remorseful.

However, Mosopa considered the witness testimony but found that Ninow was only remorseful because he was aware that he faced life imprisonment.

READ | 'Monster Nicholas Ninow will never come out of prison again' - NGO welcomes life sentence

Mosopa also addressed Ninow's age, which was often a mitigating factor for young and old.

While Ninow was 22 at the time of the offence, Mosopa also considered the way the crime was committed and the age of the victim.

"The accused raped a very young defenceless child. The viciousness of the way the offence was committed rules out that the accused was immature," Masopa said in sentencing.

Mosopa clearly overruled Ninow's age as a mitigating factor as the fact that the victim was young and defenceless also triggered the maximum sentence possible.

It was further contended that the court did not take into account that Ninow was under the influence of drugs at the time. Alberts did not argue that there wasn't criminal capacity but said there was an element of diminished capacity because of Ninow's state of intoxication.

While Ninow may have been intoxicated at the time, there is little argument for diminished capacity as he was still compos mentis (of sound mind) enough to lock the bathroom door, kept the victim quiet when people came searching for her and, most damning, had the presence of mind to flush evidence down the toilet.

Ninow attempted to blame his drug use for his actions, but during sentencing proceedings it was revealed that he had never attempted to hurt or rape his fiancée while he was intoxicated. This despite testimony that he was an entirely different person when high.

Aggravation vs mitigation

Ninow may very well have had a dysfunctional upbringing, but it's highly unlikely that he will be granted leave to appeal given that Mosopa's initial ruling dealt with mitigating factors.

Mosopa found that certain mitigating factors raised were not substantial or compelling enough to deviate from the life sentence, but also that the aggravating factors triggered the requirements for a life sentence, effectively overriding Ninow's plea for a lesser sentence.

Besides, the rape of a minor, who will be left fighting with her own demons for the rest of her life, is undoubtedly the factor that trumps any argument that Ninow should not spend the next 25 years in prison.

Mosopa will deliver judgment in Ninow's application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.