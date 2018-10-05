 

ANC, alliance partners marching in Joburg for service delivery

2018-10-05 13:01

Sesona Ngqakamba

ANC members and alliance partners from greater Johannesburg march to demand service delivery. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

ANC members and alliance partners from greater Johannesburg march to demand service delivery. (Sesona Ngqakamba/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hundreds of ANC members from greater Johannesburg – in collaboration with alliance partners Sanco, the SACP and Cosatu – are marching to the offices of Mayor Herman Mashaba, Premier David Makhura and Eskom to hand over memorandums demanding service delivery.

The members will demand, among other issues, that the City stops electricity cut-offs, that it provides free basic water, and restores Wi-Fi hotspots that have been closed.

ANC regional chair Geoff Makhubo said the memorandum they would be delivering included issues of unemployment, rapid land release and e-tolls.

He said the march was all about the region, on behalf of the people of Johannesburg, raising service delivery deficiencies with both the provincial and the local government.

He said they were demanding better quality services from the government.

"We want them to expedite service delivery in the form of housing delivery," he said.

Makhubo said, because of the cost of living and the struggles facing the economy, they would also be requesting government to improve on service delivery through jobs, so that people could sustain themselves.


Allegations of corruption in the city

"Secondly, we want to say to the premier that we've raised issues about Johannesburg, around corruption and administration," he said.

Makhubo said that they also wanted Makhura to investigate all allegations surrounding the administration and corruption in the city.

The marchers intended to first deliver a memorandum at the Eskom offices in Braamfontein.


Makhubo said they were demanding that Eskom upgrade its supply in areas like Soweto and Ivory Park. Electricity cut-offs "cause pain to our children", he said. "They can't study, because there's no electricity."

Dan Bovu, head of organising and campaigns for the ANC, said they hoped that the City of Johannesburg would respond to their demands.

"We really hope that they will respond in no time in putting pressure on national government regarding e-tolls and the issue of unemployment," Bovu said.

Bovu said youth unemployment was also an issue they were going to be addressing.

He added that they also want local government to reconnect water that had been cut off from residents.


Read more on:    cosatu  |  da  |  anc  |  sacp  |  eskom  |  johannesburg  |  service delivery  |  protests  |  protest action  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Zuma conducts Cabinet 'choir' in 2016

2018-10-05 12:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavily armed gang steals R170 000 from supermarket
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 3 2018-10-03 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 