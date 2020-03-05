 

ANC and EFF 'ready for by-elections' as City of Tshwane placed under administration

2020-03-05 20:16

Alex Mitchley and Lizeka Tandwa

Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Felix Dlangamandla)

The ANC in Tshwane says it is ready to hit the ground running for possible by-elections after it was announced the City of Tshwane would be placed under administration. 

On Thursday morning, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the City would be placed under administration, the council dissolved, and by-elections would take place within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.

Following the announcement, the ANC in Tshwane held a press briefing where it accepted the decision to have the council dissolved.

"The ANC in Tshwane will now go to its structures to communicate the decision of the provincial executive and start preparations for by-elections to be held in May 2020," the ANC chairperson in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said.

Maepa conceded that the party had made mistakes which resulted in an ultimately loss the metro in the 2016 local government elections. "Give us an opportunity, we will never repeat those mistakes again."

Ready for by-elections 

The EFF said it was ready to go into a new round of by-elections. 

"We welcome the opportunity to go to elections and give our people the democratic right to elect a leadership with a fresh mandate to lead Tshwane towards functionality.

"We are ready to go into a fresh round of elections and will organise our membership and ground forces towards a decisive victory," EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said in a statement. 

He added Tshwane residents would now have an opportunity to constitute a functional municipality after months of lack of direction and poor service delivery.

Pambo lamented the metro not having a city manager, mayoral council or mayor, adding council sittings have collapsed since last November.

Coalition government

The DA claimed control of Tshwane in 2016 through a coalition after the elections ended in a hung council. No party in the metro won an outright majority and the DA subsequently made a deal with the EFF who played kingmakers in Tshwane. 

Maepa said plans were already afoot to begin the electioneering process despite threats by the DA to challenge Makhura's decision in court.

The DA's chairperson in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty, said while the DA was looking at a legal challenge, it would start looking at electioneering strategies. 

"It would be highly imprudent if we didn't start doing the necessary now to prepare for elections. We will be doing that without a doubt, but we are also very confident with the prospects of success in court," he added.

