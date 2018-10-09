 

ANC and opposition parties welcome Mboweni, praise Nene

2018-10-09 21:08

Tshidi Madia

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. (File, Gallo Images)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH - Nene out, Mboweni in: Here's everything you need to know

2018-10-09 19:15

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni will be the new finance minister. Here's everything you need to know.WATCH

Former SA Reserve Bank governor and newly appointed Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is highly accomplished and should be able to hit the ground running.

This was the sentiment from the ANC and opposition parties after the news broke that Mboweni would replace former minister, Nhlanhla Nene, as the country's finance minister.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Nene had asked to step down from his role after he admitted during testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry that he had lied about meeting with the controversial Gupta family.

Nene revealed that he had met the Guptas at their Saxonwold home no less than five times during his tenures as deputy finance minister and during the early stages of his first stint as finance minister.

The Guptas are accused of having undue influence over former President Jacob Zuma and his executive as well as state-owned enterprises.

Although Nene has since apologised for lying about meeting the Guptas, he decided to step down from his role.

READ: As Nene falls on his sword, Mboweni makes a comeback

The ANC applauded both Nene and Ramaphosa for the development, calling the president's decision to accept the resignation bold, decisive and timely.

"The ANC further commends Comrade Nene for the commitment he has shown to the well-being of the country," ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

The party also congratulated Mboweni for his new appointment.

ANC alliance partner the SACP congratulated Mboweni and welcomed Nene's resignation, calling it a swift response from Ramaphosa.

The communist party praised Nene for refusing to hand South Africa over to what it called the highest bidder, by refusing to sign the nuclear contract, which former president Jacob Zuma wanted to enter into with Russia.

"This principled steadfastness, and his voluntary appearance at the commission of inquiry into state capture as the first sitting Cabinet minister, deserve recognition," SACP spokesperson Alex Mohubetswane said in a statement.

The party said it would have been better if Nene had acknowledged all the Gupta meetings from the onset but said the important thing was that he had taken responsibility for his weakness and resigned.

WATCH - Nene out, Mboweni in: Here's everything you need to know

In congratulating Mboweni, the DA's finance spokesperson David Maynier commented that he had been "plucked from political obscurity" to be appointed as Nene's replacement.

"With his experience, the new finance minister will have the advantage of being able to hit the ground running and is, at least, known to market participants, ratings agencies and international financial institutions, who closely follow events in South Africa."

The country's main opposition party, however, said it was worried about some of Mboweni's social media posts during his period away from politics and described them as "a little looney" and "at odds with government policy".

The IFP said it was concerned that Ramaphosa did not use the opportunity to also get rid of controversial ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba, but welcomed Mboweni's appointment.

RAMAPHOSA'S FULL SPEECH: Mboweni new finance minister as Nene steps down: 'This moment calls for strong, capable and steady leadership'

"This comes at a time when our economy more than ever needs capable, able and stable leadership. We wish Minister Mboweni well as he journeys through the mammoth task of steering our economy in the right direction," said the IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota however, was unimpressed by the appointment and accused the ANC of "floundering" when it came to giving South Africans a stable government and leadership.

While the Rand has firmed at the news of Mboweni's appointment, Lekota cautioned that the move could affect the country's credit rating pronouncement later this week.

Read more on:    tito mboweni  |  nhlanhla nene  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vanderbijlpark cops could face another charge after 8 officers appear in court for murder of Nigerian national

2018-10-09 19:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH - Nene out, Mboweni in: Here's everything you need to know
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 9 56 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 