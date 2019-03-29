 

ANC applies to cross-examine Agrizzi at state capture commission

2019-03-29 08:22

Pelane Phakgadi

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi before the State Capture Inquiry. (Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi before the State Capture Inquiry. (Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has applied to cross-examine former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Agrizzi - during two spells giving testimony at the commission - has levelled a string of allegations of tender-rigging and bribery against several high-ranking ANC leaders, claiming Bosasa (now known as African Global Operations) bought the politicians' influence in a bid to secure multi-million rand government deals.

"The leadership of the ANC has publicly stated that it will, at an appropriate time, present itself to the commission where the ANC will make a full submission that will answer all allegations tabled against it," said ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete in a statement released on Friday morning.

"Mr Agrizzi's testimony cannot be left unchallenged. We, therefore, cannot wait for a comprehensive submission to the Commission," Legoete added.

READ: State capture: 'I intend to provide the commission with an honest account' - Mokonyane

Legoete adds that his party was confident that the commission will be able to afford the ANC the opportunity to cross-examine Agrizzi on his allegations.

On Thursday, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane revealed that she would apply to cross-examine Agrizzi, after he once again implicated her in his testimony, saying that she received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa.

He revealed that Bosasa had a longstanding relationship with Mokonyane because she was a powerful figure in government.

Mokonyane said that "having now formally received a notice from the commission and the aspects of the statements of Agrizzi that make allegations against me, it is my intention to exercise my rights to testify, cross-examine and call witnesses before the commission".

She added the allegations are of a "serious nature, self-contradictory in many respects and are designed to cast aspersions of impropriety against me in my personal and official capacities".

She will set out to prove that the allegations of her relationship with Bosasa and the Watson family are dismissed formally and under oath.

"I intend to provide the commission with an honest account of my relationship with the Watson family, my role as the previous head of elections and organising for the ANC, as well as my various roles in government insofar as they may relate to the 'false' allegations of bribery of myself by Bosasa," said Mokonyane.

Read more on:    anc  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry  |  politics  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 decades on, family of Chief Albert Luthuli seeks answers for his death

52 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Food fears - Cyclone Idai wipes out crops, leaving farmers empty-handed
Traffic Alerts
Daily jackpots on Daily Lotto - players keep coining it! 2019-03-28 22:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 