Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is studying the best tax revolt model to use should the government continue not to apply the law to the corrupt and powerful.

Zille took to Twitter last week, threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture aren't jailed within a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

On Saturday morning, a seemingly fed up Zille tweeted that she had tried the electoral route for years, but it seemed that voters "enjoy" voting for corruption.