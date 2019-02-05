 

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations

2019-02-05 14:39

Tshidi Madia

ANC supporters.

ANC supporters.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has welcomed a decision by the Department of Correctional Services to review its contract with Bosasa, while calling on law enforcement agencies to take immediate action over revelations of wrongdoing stemming from numerous commissions of inquiry currently underway.

The party, through its acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, said it was encouraged by the decision taken by correctional services to assess its contracts following damming allegations from Cope spokesperson, and former ANC MP Dennis Bloem at the state capture commission last week.

Bloem told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that contracts Bosasa had with the department amounted to a "money laundering scheme".

READ: Bosasa scandal ANC knew of havoc and they did nothing, Dennis Bloem tells zondo commission

The former ANC MP, who once served as chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services, alleged that the department had paid Bosasa R240m for three years to provide catering for some of the country’s prisons, but never provided staff to cook for inmates, who were still required to prepare and cook meals for themselves.

Zondo, following the revelations, asked the commission's legal team to investigate if Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, still enjoyed an alleged corrupt relationship with the department.

He also called for urgent steps to be taken by law enforcement agencies to stop further plundering of taxpayers’ money.

"The ANC calls on the state or government and law enforcement agencies to act on the revelations from various commissions of inquiry if there is overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing," said Kodwa.

READ: Exclusive: Pictures show how Bosasa installed security systems at Gwede Mantashe's Eastern Cape home

Two other commissions of inquiry are also currently underway, one looking into the Public Investment Corporation and the Justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry into suspended National Prosecuting Authority’s deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba and advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

"The preliminary investigation from these various commissions reveals a systematic and toxic relationship between business and public officials, which needs to be regulated with tighter policy controls such as the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], and early warning systems," said Kodwa.

He added that the revelations from the numerous commissions applied to all governing parties.

"Be it small or big party, it affects all political parties. We need strong policies to regulate the relationship between business and public officials," said Kodwa.

Read more on:    bosasa  |  anc  |  state capture inquiry  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry hears testimony from threatened journalist, commission investigators, Bosasa contractor

2019-02-05 13:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 