ANC chief whip wants compulsory ethics training for all MPs

All MPs will undergo "compulsory and regular ethics training" during the sixth Parliament's term if ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has her way.

On Monday, Majodina - flanked by her deputy, Doris Dlakude, and chief whip in the National Council of Provinces Seiso Mohai - addressed the media on the ANC caucus's lekgotla this past weekend.

She said ethics were non-negotiable.

"The ANC in Parliament will strengthen the ethics rules to include compulsory and regular ethics training for all MPs.

"As the ANC parliamentary caucus, we believe that our focus on raising the standards of ethical conduct from public representatives will go a long way in our efforts to fight against corruption and state capture."

Majodina said strict discipline would also be instilled in the ANC caucus to ensure that MPs attended committee meetings and sittings.

She added President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the lekgotla, also emphasised the matter of discipline, and this included ministers attending sittings.

"In this sixth Parliament, the ANC parliamentary caucus will dedicate itself to primarily serve the people of South Africa," Majodina said.

"ANC MPs will be visible in all our constituencies and we will partner with civil society organisations to address the challenges faced by our communities in the spirit of Thuma Mina and Khawuleza.

"Parliamentary constituency offices will follow up on the challenges raised by communities, working together with local government. The ANC in Parliament resolved to strengthen oversight over the government, and for the restructuring of some state-owned enterprises to ensure good returns on public funds invested in them."

Dlakude said Parliament's ethics committee had been established, and it would revive all cases against MPs who have returned.