ANC wraps list conference - over to members, like Zuma, to 'accept or decline'

The African National Congress has finalised its list of around 200 members to be sent to Parliament after the 2019 general elections, who will now be subject to further vetting.
ANC NEC officials and acting national spokespeople Dakota Legoete and Zizi Kodwa on Sunday announced the outcomes of the party's list conference following a two-day meeting in Durban.
The party announced that more than 800 names had been debated and discussed. The top 25% of names on provincial lists will go into a "safe zone".
Kodwa said the party was not in a position to mention any names yet, not even a "top 10".
Further vetting will now take place by the party's national executive committee of the members who made the cut.
"We are not at the stage where we have dealt with vetting. There is [also] another stage where each candidate must either accept or decline," Legoete said.
That includes members like former president Jacob Zuma, Legoete said in answer to a question.
Zuma had made a provisional list at number 74 going into the conference.
Criteria
Kodwa said the key point was that those 200 were "chosen" by the party; they had not chosen themselves and serve on behalf of the party.
The final confirmation will be done before January, Legoete said.
The conference confirmed that the candidates must be elected in terms of certain guidelines.
They must:
- enhance the integrity of the ANC,
- be a member of the party in good standing,
- have experience, education or expertise to create constructive input in Parliament,
- have no criminal record after 1996 that resulted in a sentence of 12 months or more, without an option to pay a fine,
- have no history of ill-discipline or corruption,
- have no history of involvement in fostering divisions and conflict,
- have no other breaches of the ANC code of conduct.
Every second name must be a woman, while every third name must be a member with specialised skills to offer in their field.
There would also be 20% representation of people under the age of 40 with a goal of increasing that to 30% over time.
At least 40-50% of all names must be former or sitting MPs or MPLs, or councillors.
The final list of names will be given to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) before the elections in May.
*This story has been updated.
