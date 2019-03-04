 

ANC condemns Mampintsha's violent behaviour in viral abuse video

2019-03-04 21:47

Canny Maphanga

Mampintsha (PHOTO: Gallo/Getty)

The ANC has condemned the actions of musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo as depicted in a viral social media video.

"The video circulating on social media is shocking and is an indictment on our society for turning a blind eye to women abuse, thus allowing abusers to act with impunity," spokesperson Dakota Legoete said in a statement on Monday.

A live video on social media app Instagram showed Maphumulo physically abusing gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane in the early hours of Monday morning.

The video sparked national outrage and calls for Maphumulo to be arrested.

"The ANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the violent behaviour of Mampintsha as depicted in the video and is encouraged that the police have opened an enquiry docket into the matter. 

'Women suffering in silence' 

"We encourage the victim to lay criminal charges and allow the law to take its course," Legoete added.

Simelane family spokesperson Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa told News24 on Monday evening that Simelane had opened the case at Westville police station on Monday afternoon.

The police, however, remain mum on the question of whether charges were laid by Simelane or not.

ALSO READ: Babes Wodumo has opened an assault case, family confirms

The ANC has called on women who suffer in silence to take back their power from abusers.

"Too many women suffer in silence because they fear reprisals, which include not being believed or having their testimonies discredited should they lay charges against their partners. 

"We call on women who suffer in silence to take back their power from these criminals and make their voices heard," Legoete said.

The governing party further called on communities to support victims of abuse.

"The ANC calls on communities, working closely with law enforcement authorities, to provide an enabling environment where victims of domestic violence are given the support they need to report these incidents," Legoete concluded.

