 

ANC confirms arrest of Luthuli House staffer after Mashaba's claims of involvement in cash-in transit heist

2018-07-18 12:39

Jenna Etheridge

(File, News24)

(File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of one of its employees allegedly involved in "serious crimes".

This comes after Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba made a claim that one of the suspects arrested in a recent cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto was an employee at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters.

Mashaba claimed that he was informed on Tuesday about the political workplace of the one of the suspects arrested during a joint raid by SAPS and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's K9 Narcotics Unit.

He said the four suspects were arrested on July 6 and 7. Four hijacked vehicles were recovered, two of which were apparently used in the robbery.

"News of this arrest comes as a shock given the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng, posing a threat to the innocent lives of motorists and pedestrians," Mashaba said in a statement.

"The arrest of this individual does bring into question whether the ANC has been aware of the arrest of this individual and, if so, why they have remained silent on such an important matter. It also begs the question of how the ANC, while running national government, can employ individuals who so brazenly undermine public safety and the rule of law in our country."

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they were dismayed that one of their employees was arrested and had appeared in court "allegedly for involvement in serious crimes".

The identity of the accused was not revealed and further information was not immediately available.

"Crime remains a serious cancer in our young democracy, and we must continue to fight it in whatever of its manifestations," he said in a statement.

"We support the efforts by the law enforcement agencies to investigate, arrest and charge perpetrators to such high priority crimes."

Mabe said the ruling party was following its internal disciplinary policy and would ensure appropriate action was taken.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  cash in transit heists

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town cancels Foreshore Freeway Precinct project

2018-07-18 12:00

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Dramatic footage apparently shows moment of Wonderboom plane crash
 

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!

South African tennis player and 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson has a large pool of loyal fans but among the most noticeable is his adorable dog Lady Kady – who even has her own instagram account.

 

Paws

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 