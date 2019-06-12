 

ANC confirms probe into claims that members helped create other parties

2019-06-12 15:04

Tshidi Madia

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. (Jabu Kumalo, file)

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. (Jabu Kumalo, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) has "directed" the national working committee (NWC) to investigate whether any of the party's members were "involved in the establishment of other political parties".

On Tuesday, News24 revealed that the ANC would launch a probe into claims that secretary general Ace Magashule was involved in the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - a rival political party - ahead of last month's general elections.

Magashule, who hasn't been named in the short statement the governing party released on Wednesday afternoon, has been linked to the creation of the ATM by Buyisile Ngqulwana, the secretary general of the South African Council of Messianic Churches.

Ngqulwana named Magashule in an affidavit submitted as part of a legal challenge against the ATM in the Electoral Court.

The case has since been withdrawn, pending a determination by the Electoral Commission of South Africa of the correct registration of the ATM ahead of the national elections.

In the affidavit, Ngqulwana claimed Magashule advised the party not to seek an alliance with the ANC, but rather to form its own organisation.

He also alleged that Magashule suggested that the word "movement" be used in the party's name, instead of the word "congress" which it initially intended to use.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Ngqulwana said he would be available to assist the ANC in its investigation if approached.

READ: 'I will go' - Ngqulwana says he'll help ANC probe claims against Ace Magashule

The ANC's statement said the NEC made the decision at its meeting on May 31. It said the matter "arose out of the elections".

The NWC met on Tuesday and "resolved to establish the Ad-Hoc Committee, to be led by ANC stalwarts, Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe and Frene Ginwala and assisted by advocate Fezeka Magano".

The party added that the probe's terms of reference had been finalised.

"It is our hope that the committee will complete its work within the next sixty days," the statement ended.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  buyisile ngqulwana  |  ace maga­shule  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sewage floods Port Elizabeth suburb's streets

44 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 