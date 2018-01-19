 

ANC councillor arrested for Oudtshoorn SANDF member's murder

2018-01-19 23:05

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The ANC has confirmed that a proportional councillor was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of SA Defence Force member Preston Titus.

The councillor and a woman were apprehended on the same day accused Sixabiso Klip was sentenced to 15 years for Titus' murder after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said two people were arrested after being implicated and linked to the murder.

Titus' body was found in his military-owned house in Oudtshoorn on December 1. The staff sergeant had stab wounds in his head and right arm.

He was found dead after his daughter returned home, following an evening out with friends.  She could not attract her father's attention to open the door to let her in and even phoned him but still, there was no response.

Her mother eventually opened the door and they found the 47-year-old's body in his bedroom.

At the time, no evidence of forced entry could be found and only two tablet devices and a gold wrist watch were reported missing.

The two people who were arrested cannot be identified because they have not yet appeared in court. They are expected in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Another man, currently in custody, remains behind bars ahead of his bail application on Monday.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said it has been monitoring court proceedings in the "brutal murder of Comrade Preston Titus".

Commenting on the arrests, Jacobs said "the law must take its course".

"The ANC will, in accordance with its policy and constitution, take the necessary action pending the outcome of the court proceedings."

Read more on:    anc  |  sandf  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town water crisis: WWF helps you understand the basics

2018-01-19 22:26

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 22:14 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 17:50 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 19 2018-01-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 