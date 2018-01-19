ANC councillor arrested for Oudtshoorn SANDF member's murder

Cape Town - The ANC has confirmed that a proportional councillor was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of SA Defence Force member Preston Titus.

The councillor and a woman were apprehended on the same day accused Sixabiso Klip was sentenced to 15 years for Titus' murder after entering into a plea bargain with the State.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said two people were arrested after being implicated and linked to the murder.

Titus' body was found in his military-owned house in Oudtshoorn on December 1. The staff sergeant had stab wounds in his head and right arm.

He was found dead after his daughter returned home, following an evening out with friends. She could not attract her father's attention to open the door to let her in and even phoned him but still, there was no response.

Her mother eventually opened the door and they found the 47-year-old's body in his bedroom.

At the time, no evidence of forced entry could be found and only two tablet devices and a gold wrist watch were reported missing.

The two people who were arrested cannot be identified because they have not yet appeared in court. They are expected in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Another man, currently in custody, remains behind bars ahead of his bail application on Monday.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said it has been monitoring court proceedings in the "brutal murder of Comrade Preston Titus".

Commenting on the arrests, Jacobs said "the law must take its course".

"The ANC will, in accordance with its policy and constitution, take the necessary action pending the outcome of the court proceedings."

