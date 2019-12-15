 

ANC councillor in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality arrested for allegedly defrauding survivors of shack fire

2019-12-15 21:30

Alex Mitchley

Rosaline Vitbooi (Photo: Supplied, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality)

Rosaline Vitbooi (Photo: Supplied, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An ANC councillor in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a family who had just lost three of their own in a shack fire.

According to the Hawks, the councillor, Roseline Vitbooi offered to assist the Magopeni family, who had three of their members die after being trapped inside a burning shack on July 3, 2017 in East London.

"Vitbooi then allegedly submitted an application to the municipality and requested an amount of R10 000 which would be used to assist the family with funeral costs," Hawks spokesperson said Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said in a statement.

"The municipality approved the application on the July 13, 2017 and paid the amount into the affected family's bank account."

"It is further alleged that the councillor then ordered the family to hand over half of the money to her, an instruction they complied with."

Vitbooi, who is an ANC councillor in ward 10 according to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality website, made her first appearance in the East London Magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of fraud.

She was arrested on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

Vitbooi was released on warning and the matter has been postponed to January 13, 2020.

Read more on:    anc  |  east london  |  crime  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matric results are coming soon! Sign up to be notified when your results become available

2019-12-12 16:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | 'No one will sell Eskom under our watch' - Malema says EFF will take to streets to defend SOEs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 17:15 PM
Road name: Victoria Road Northbound

Northbound
Edgemead 17:14 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-12-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 